BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Wednesday found a Ridgecrest man guilty of murder and mutilation in the death of his girlfriend, whom he repeatedly struck in the head with an ice ax.

Daniel Gunnarsson, 23, faces a life term in prison in the slaying of 21-year-old Kathryn Pham. Sentencing is set for Oct. 25.

Pham’s body was found with Gunnarsson in his stepfather’s garage the morning of May 18, 2021, a day after the couple argued, said prosecutor Samantha Allen. Gunnarsson was covered in blood.

The charge of mutilation of a corpse stemmed from an allegation that Gunnarsson touched Pham’s body in a sexual manner.

Allen argued Gunnarsson killed Pham out of jealousy after accusing her of not putting enough effort into their relationship and seeing a man leaving her home.

Deputy Public Defender Lexi Blythe argued it’s possible someone else could have committed the crime and Gunnarsson found the body. And if Gunnarsson was the killer, Blythe said, he may not have been in his right state of mind.