BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Ridgecrest man on Thursday was sentenced to 180 days in jail and ordered to register as a sex offender after pleading no contest to possession of child pornography.

Anthony Wayne Blevins also was placed on two years’ probation and ordered to stay away from children and areas where children gather. Blevins had been free on bail but was immediately taken into custody to begin serving his sentence.

A Fontana police detective contacted Ridgecrest police April 12 and said an investigation into the sharing of child pornography turned up an IP address in Ridgecrest, according to a court filing. Investigators reviewed files downloaded to that address and obtained a search warrant. Multiple electronic devices were seized and prosecutors charged Blevins on May 11.

Blevins was 59 at the time of his arrest. He pleaded no contest last month.