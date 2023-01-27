BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Ridgecrest man who fatally shot his neighbor and attempted to shoot his wife — but the gun jammed — was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder and attempted murder, according to court records.

Jose Romero, 67, faces a life term in prison at his Feb. 27 sentencing.

On Aug. 21, 2017, Romero tried to shoot his wife with a handgun following an argument but couldn’t get the gun to work, according to reports. He then retrieved a rifle and chased her to the home of Elsa Elizabeth Rodas, 63.

Rodas answered the door and told Romero his wife wasn’t there, according to reports. He shot Rodas once, killing her, and his wife ran to the home of another neighbor on South Garth Street where she called 911.