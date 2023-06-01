BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Criminal proceedings were reinstated Friday against a Ridgecrest man after psychologists determined he was competent to stand trial in the slaying of a woman two years ago.

Daniel Gunnarsson was examined twice for competency. The defense asked for a second opinion after the first doctor found him competent. In determining competency, psychologists decide if a defendant understands the legal proceedings against them and can assist in their defense.

Judge Elizabet Rodriguez set a trial date for July 17. She ordered Gunnarsson remain in custody without bail on charges of first-degree murder and mutilation of a corpse.

Gunnarsson, 22, was previously found incompetent to stand trial and sent to a state hospital for treatment, where months later psychologists found he had been restored to competency.

Gunnarsson was arrested after he was found the morning of May 18, 2021, with the body of Kathryn Pham in a garage at his stepfather’s home on Skylark Avenue, according to sheriff’s officials. Pham, 21, suffered severe wounds to the back of her head and body.

Friends told investigators Gunnarsson was upset Pham didn’t reciprocate his feelings for her. Gunnarsson admitted killing her and said he used an ice pick, according to reports.