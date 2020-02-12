Ridgecrest man charged with sex acts with a minor, possession of child pornography

RIDGECREST, Calif., (KGET) — A Ridgecrest man is accused of engaging in sex acts with a child under 14 and possessing videos and images depicting minors being sexually abused, according to court records.

Erik Alan Wadelin, 51, is next due in court Feb. 18. His total bail is listed as $2,260,000.

Wadelin is charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 and three counts of possession of matter depicting minors engaged in sexual conduct, according to court records.

A warrant filed in Kern County Superior Court says the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received investigative leads on Jan. 29 that child porn had been uploaded to an email account belonging to Wadelin.

One video uploaded to the account showed a girl between the ages of 11 and 13 engaging in sex acts, according to the warrant. Additionally, multiple images showed a girl between 3 to 8 months old being sexually abused.