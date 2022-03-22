BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Criminal proceedings will resume against a Ridgecrest man accused of killing a woman last year and mutilating her body.

Superior Court Judge Chad Louie ruled Daniel Gunnarsson, 21, is now competent to stand trial after undergoing treatment at a state hospital.

In determining competency, a judge weighs evidence including reports from psychiatrists and decides whether a defendant understands the criminal proceedings against them and can assist their counsel with the preparation of a defense.

Deputies arrested Gunnarsson the morning of of May 18 after he was found with the body of Kathryn Pham, 21, in an RV garage at his stepfather’s home on Skylark Avenue, according to court documents. Prosecutors charged him with first-degree murder and mutilation of a corpse.

Gunnarsson allegedly was upset Pham didn’t reciprocate his feelings for her, friends told investigators.