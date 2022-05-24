BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Ridgecrest man is accused of possessing electronic files containing child pornography, according to police.

Anthony Wayne Blevins, 59, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of possessing child pornography and has a hearing scheduled next month, court records show.

A Fontana police detective contacted Ridgecrest police April 12 and said an investigation into someone sharing child pornography turned up an IP address in Ridgecrest, according to a court filing. Investigators reviewed five files downloaded to that address between March 19 and April 10 and obtained a search warrant.

Multiple electronic devices were seized and Blevins was charged May 11, records say.