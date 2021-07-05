Ridgecrest man arrested on suspicion of possessing meth for sales

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — A man who police say had warrants for his arrest and was on post-release supervision has been arrested on suspicion of several drug offenses.

Timothy Williams, 43, was pulled over about 12:05 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Haloid Avenue and was found in possession of more than an ounce of suspected methamphetamine, police said. Officers also found a digital scale, several baggies containing small amounts of meth and a glass pipe commonly used to smoke drugs, according to the Ridgecrest Police Department.

Police arrested Williams on suspicion of possession of meth for sales, transportation of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.