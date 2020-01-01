Ridgecrest man arrested in connection with multiple burglaries

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — Police arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of breaking into multiple vehicles, including a van outside Ridgecrest Cinemas where birth certificates, Social Security cards and about $1,000 were stolen.

Officers found the stolen property Sunday during a parole search of Zachary Getchey’s bedroom, police said, as well as items reported stolen in previous vehicle burglaries. They also found a device commonly used to break windows.

Getchey was arrested on charges of burglary and possession of stolen property and is held without bail due to a parole hold.