RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested for allegedly invading a home with a firearm among other charges, according to the Ridgecrest Police Department.

According to RPD, officers were dispatched to a report of a shot heard and a woman screaming in the 400 block of West Ridgecrest Boulevard on July 15 at approximately 1:24 a.m. Upon arrival, officers say they located a 63-year-old woman walking out of her residence suffering from head and neck injuries.

The victim said a man, later identified as 42-year-old James Andrew Doster, wearing a red sweatshirt, and a shaved head, had broken into her home, according to RPD.

The victim stated Doster allegedly broke down her bedroom door and proceeded to strike her in the head with a handgun.

Doster had also allegedly fired a shot from the handgun during the assault, which did not strike the victim. Doster then allegedly forcibly took the victim’s phone from her and left the residence, RPD said.

The victim’s daughter who arrived on scene just prior to officers stated she observed Doster running eastbound on West Ridgecrest Boulevard as she arrived, according to RPD.

RPD said officers then began a search for Doster and quickly located him near the 100 block of North Alvord Street. Doster was sweating profusely and fit the description provided by the victim’s daughter, minus the red sweatshirt.

Officers said Doster was detained at that time for investigative purposes. Officers then conducted an in-field identification in which both the victim and victim’s daughter identified Doster as the suspect that assaulted the victim and fled.

Officers from RPD said they were able to match shoe prints of Doster to tracks located both entering and leaving the property. Additionally, the victim had called her daughter during the assault and a voicemail was left; officers were able to match the voicemail audio and additional video evidence to Doster, RPD said.

During a further search of the area, officers said they located the red sweatshirt on the corner of West Jean Street and North Helena Avenue. The sweatshirt was tucked behind the rock and a stolen firearm was found wrapped inside of it.

The firearm had previously been reported stolen out of the Kern County Sheriff Department’s jurisdiction. Doster was also confirmed to be a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms and or ammunition, officers said.

During the investigation, there was no information obtained that the victim knew the suspect, according to RPD. The victim was transported for medical treatment by ambulance where she was treated for head and neck injuries.

According to RPD, Doster was arrested for the following:

PC 212.5(A) – First Degree Robbery (Felony)

PC 245(A)(2) – Assault with a deadly weapon/ Firearm (Felony)

PC 246 – Shooting into an inhabited dwelling (Felony)

PC 30305(A)(1) – Prohibited person in possession of ammunition (Felony)

PC 460(A) – First Degree Burglary (Felony)

PC 29800(A)(1) – Felon in possession of a firearm (Felony)

PC 25800(A) – Carrying a loaded firearm with the intent to commit a felony (Felony)

PC 25850(A) – Carrying a loaded firearm in public with specific requirements (Felony)

PC 496(A) – Possession of stolen property (Felony)

PC 243(D) – Battery inflicting great bodily injury (Felony)

PC 487(A) – Grand Theft (Felony)

PC 594(A)(1) – Vandalism (Felony)

Doster has been transported to the Central Receiving Facility in Bakersfield, according to RPD.