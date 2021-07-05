Ridgecrest man arrested after crashing into vehicle in attempt to allegedly kill wife’s boyfriend

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested in Ridgecrest on Friday after leading police on a high-speed pursuit.

The Ridgecrest Police Department said at around 9:53 a.m., officers were sent to the corner of West Haloid Avenue and South Norma Street regarding a domestic dispute in which a driver was ramming his vehicle into another vehicle.

The department said the suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Elijah Sullivan, allegedly said he was going to kill his wife’s boyfriend.

RPD said officers were led on a short high-speed pursuit that ended after Sullivan crashed his vehicle into a light pole at the intersection of East Upjohn Avenue and South Richmond Street. Sullivan was not injured and was subsequently arrested.

The department said officers found drugs and illegal fireworks in the vehicle. Sullivan was also found to be under the influence, according to RPD. He was taken to a local hospital for an examination since he was involved in a crash.

Sullivan was subsequently booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, evading police, driving under the influence and making criminal threats.