Ridgecrest man accused of shooting at teens who threw water balloons takes plea deal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Ridgecrest man accused of shooting at teens who threw water balloons at his pickup has pleaded no contest to a felony.

Mark Shell, 63, pleaded no contest Thursday to a charge of shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, according to court records. Five other felonies were dismissed.

Shell was arrested Dec. 4 after shooting and injuring a teen driver, according to Ridgecrest police.

Police say two teens, 17 and 18, were traveling in a pickup in the area of North McClean Street and East Ward Avenue when they came across Shell sleeping in his pickup parked on the side of the road, police said.

As they drove by, the teens tossed water balloons at his pickup, waking Shell, who got out to check for damage, police said.

The teens turned around and headed back toward Shell. Police say he grabbed a 12-gauge shotgun and fired, then got in his truck and drove away.

The teen driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.

Shell is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 13.