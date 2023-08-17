BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of a Ridgecrest man accused of killing his girlfriend with an ice ax resumed Thursday.

Daniel Gunnarsson, 23, faces a life term in prison if convicted of the murder of Kathryn Pham, 21. Pham’s body was found the morning of May 18, 2021, in Gunnarsson’s stepfather’s garage. Gunnarsson, covered in blood, was standing on a ladder in the garage when a painter working on the stepfather’s house walked in, according to prosecutors and testimony.

Gunnarsson and Pham dated about a month and argued the night before her slaying. He was angry after seeing another man at her home, and called her a crude name during a phone call, friends said according to the prosecution.

Urged by his stepfather to apologize, Gunnarsson called Pham the following morning. After apparently making amends, he offered to drive her to work, prosecutor Samantha Allen said. The two were seen entering the stepfather’s garage where Pham would be found with puncture wounds to her head and face inflicted with an ice ax, the prosecutor said.

Gunnarsson admitted to the killing, according to court documents. He was previously found incompetent to stand trial and sent to a state hospital for treatment, where months later psychologists found he had been restored to competency.

The trial began Monday.

Gunnarsson cellmate testifies

Inmate Nicholas Casteel was called to the stand. He wore jail clothing and is currently incarcerated at San Quentin State Prison on three separate arson convictions.

Casteel testified he wasn’t promised anything for his testimony. He said he previously spent time housed with Gunnarsson at Lerdo Jail. They were together three-and-a-half to four months.

Gunnarsson at times spoke about his relationship with a woman, Casteel said. He said Gunnarsson told him their relationship hadn’t been going well and when he took her to his dad’s house “he lost control of his emotions” and began hitting her.

To the best of his knowledge, the girlfriend wanted the relationship to end because of Gunnarsson’s drug use, Casteel said. Gunnarsson said he wanted to hurt her, he said.

“He did not admit to killing Katie, he just admitted to inflicting serious injuries to Katie,” Casteel said.

Allen asked if Gunnarsson explained how he hurt Pham.

“With a pick,” Casteel said.

Gunnarrson never expressed remorse, Casteel said.

On cross-examination, Casteel said he’s up for parole in 2029.

Deputy Public Defender Lexi Blythe asked Casteel if he instructed his grandmother to contact the district attorney for a reduced sentence.

Casteel said there has been talk about that daily for the last year because of problems he had at the time of his crimes, not because he agreed to testify. He denied asking family members to find out information about Gunnarsson’s case.

“No information was relayed to me that wasn’t told to me by Daniel,” Casteel said. He added that he found out other information about the case through online searches.

DNA analysis

Criminalist Brooke Ramirez of the Kern Regional Crime Lab testified Thursday afternoon to testing DNA swabs taken from the crime scene.

She tested a DNA swab taken from the blade of the murder weapon, a red pickaxe. Pham’s DNA was located, Ramirez said. A very low level of male DNA was found there and a DNA profile could not be created.

In testing multiple swabs taken from Pham’s body, Ramirez either found no male DNA or a small amount that may or may not have been Gunnarsson.

Under questioning by Allen, Ramirez said she wouldn’t expect to find semen evidence if a condom was worn, or DNA evidence on items if gloves were worn.