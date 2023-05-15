BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man from Richgrove was arrested near 7th Avenue in Delano on May 11, on suspicion of multiple felony firearm offenses including carrying a firearm stolen out of Texas.

According to the Delano Police Department, Fernando Raya Palomares, 21, was stopped for a vehicle code violation and records showed he was unlicensed.

Palomares was detained, according to police. While searching the vehicle officers allegedly found metal knuckles, over sixty rounds of ammunition and a loaded handgun. The gun was allegedly stolen out of Texas.

Palomares was booked into the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and is expected to appear in court on Thursday, according to the Kern County in custody website.