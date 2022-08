BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A reward up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in a deadly shooting that occurred a year ago in southeast Bakersfield.

Police said the Secret Witness reward is being offered in the case of Demond Rufus, 22, who was fatally shot early Aug. 14 in the 500 block of South Haley Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.