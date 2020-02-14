Retrial of man charged in death of Tehachapi woman set for June

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The retrial of a man charged with murder in the 2018 death of a Tehachapi woman has been scheduled for June 29.

A jury hung in the first trial of Alejandro Andres Sanchez earlier this year and a mistrial was declared.

Sanchez, 36, is charged with first-degree murder and faces a life term in prison if convicted of fatally shooting 23-year-old Cheyenne Watkins, his on again, off again girlfriend. A realtor found her body in a vacant home on Kid Place on June 1, 2018, a gunshot wound to her head.

According to court documents, at least two people told investigators Sanchez may have killed Watkins over a stolen gun.

Sanchez later asked someone for help destroying the weapon, the documents said.