Retrial of man charged in death of Tehachapi woman set for June

Crime Watch

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Kid Place 187_1528244416001.jpg.jpg

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The retrial of a man charged with murder in the 2018 death of a Tehachapi woman has been scheduled for June 29.

A jury hung in the first trial of Alejandro Andres Sanchez earlier this year and a mistrial was declared.

Sanchez, 36, is charged with first-degree murder and faces a life term in prison if convicted of fatally shooting 23-year-old Cheyenne Watkins, his on again, off again girlfriend. A realtor found her body in a vacant home on Kid Place on June 1, 2018, a gunshot wound to her head.

According to court documents, at least two people told investigators Sanchez may have killed Watkins over a stolen gun.

Sanchez later asked someone for help destroying the weapon, the documents said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News