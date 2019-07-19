Retrial for woman who killed J’s Place owner postponed to September

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The retrial for Michaele Bowers, charged with murder in the 2017 shooting of longtime boyfriend and J’s Place owner Ray Ingram, has been pushed back two months.

The retrial for Bowers, 52, was postponed Friday from July 29 to Sept. 30, according to court records.

Bowers shot dead Ingram Feb. 22, 2017, at her home in southwest Bakersfield. The round struck Ingram, 51, in the neck and severed his spinal cord.

In Bowers’ first trial, a jury deadlocked 11-1 in March in favor of finding her guilty of second-degree murder.

The District Attorney’s office has said Bowers discovered a receipt days before the killing from a Vons grocery store showing Ingram had bought her and another woman nearly identical gifts for Valentine’s Day. The other woman was someone with whom Ingram had fathered a child.

Bowers killed Ingram out of anger and jealousy, according to prosecutors.

Bowers’ attorney, David A. Torres, argued Ingram had long abused Bowers and threatened to kill her the morning of his death. He said she grabbed and accidentally fired the gun after fleeing into another room to escape a beating.