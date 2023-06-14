Marcos Vargas is pictured on the left, while murder defendant Nicholas Quintana and defense lawyer Timothy Hennessy are at right.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The retrial of a man charged with killing a local attorney — nearly decapitating him — has been moved to September, according to court records.

Nicholas Quintana, 24, is set for trial on Sept. 18, records show. His first trial in 2021 ended in a mistrial after jurors failed to reach a verdict on charges of murder and robbery.

Quintana testified he stabbed attorney Marcos Vargas in self-defense on Nov. 29, 2017, while trying to escape from his apartment after the attorney invited him over. Vargas, 26, died at the scene.

Prosecutor Eric Smith argued Quintana planned to rob and attack Vargas after meeting him on a dating app. Quintana admitted to stealing items from the apartment.