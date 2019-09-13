Retrial date confirmed for woman charged in killing of J’s Place chef

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A retrial date was confirmed Friday for the woman charged with murder in the 2017 shooting death of local chef Ray Ingram.

The first trial for Michaele Bowers ended earlier this year with the jury deadlocked 11-1 in favor of finding her guilty of second-degree murder. A mistrial was declared.

Her retrial is set for Sept. 30.

Prosecutors have argued Bowers, Ingram’s longtime girlfriend, shot him in a fit of jealousy over his infidelity. The defense said she accidentally shot Ingram during a heated confrontation in her southwest Bakersfield home in which he threatened to kill her.

Bowers shot Ingram on Feb. 22, 2017, the round striking him in the neck and severing his spinal cord. He died almost instantly, according to reports.

Ingram, known locally as the “Cobbler King,” owned the popular Southern-style restaurant J’s Place in northwest Bakersfield.