BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One by one, District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer displayed the photos taken at the Feb. 9, 1987, autopsy of Tracie Johnn’a Clark.

As each photo was projected onto a screen, Zimmer asked retired Kern County sheriff’s investigator Jerry Grimes what it depicted.

“Showing the victim head-to-toe, clothed,” Grimes said of one photo.

“It’s a photo showing wounds on the right side of the chest,” he said of another.

When the last photo was displayed, Zimmer asked if he recognized what it showed.

“Yes,” said Grimes. “That’s a fetus.”

Clark, 15, had been three months pregnant when David Keith Rogers gunned her down and threw her body in the Arvin-Edison Canal.

Rogers, 75, worked as a deputy when he killed Clark and Janine Marie Benintende. Benintende was fatally shot in early 1986 and Clark a year later. Both worked as prostitutes.

Rogers was convicted in 1988 and sentenced to death.

His murder convictions remain intact, but Rogers on Thursday was on the fifth day of his penalty phase retrial, at the end of which jurors will be asked to decide whether he should be resentenced to death, or to life in prison without parole.

The state Supreme Court in 2019 overturned his death sentence after determining a prosecution witness whose testimony was used during the penalty phase falsely testified he sexually assaulted her.

Zimmer, who is handling the retrial with prosecutor Eric Smith, has argued Rogers’ crimes deserve the death penalty. She said he treated the victims “like a piece of garbage” when she shot them and tossed their bodies in the canal.

Rogers’ attorney, Assistant Public Defender Tanya Richard, has described Rogers’ difficult home life and upbringing and the remorse he felt for his crimes. She has asked the jury for a “reasoned, moral” response when it comes time for them to deliberate.

On Thursday morning, Grimes, who, as a technical investigator, helped collect evidence at the Clark crime scene, testified to attending the girl’s autopsy and witnessing the extent of her injuries. Multiple bullets had been fired into her.

Grimes retired from the Sheriff’s Office in 1989 and afterward worked in corporate security.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Eugene Carpenter began testifying shortly before the court took its mid-morning break.

While some witnesses have testified in person, others who testified at Rogers’ 1988 trial have since died or could not be located and their testimony has been read into the record by prosecutors. The retrial is expected to last several weeks.