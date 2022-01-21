Retired CHP officer’s trial on sex assault charges postponed to April

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of a retired California Highway Patrol officer charged with sexually assaulting a juvenile has been moved to April.

Joel Ray Brock’s defense lawyer, Kyle J. Humphrey, said he is awaiting further reports and requested the postponement. A new trial date of April 4 was scheduled.

Brock, 59 at the time charges were filed, has pleaded not guilty.

According to a court filing, a juvenile reported on June 5, 2019, that Brock gave her alcohol and she fell asleep. It’s alleged Brock entered a bedroom and sexually assaulted her.

DNA evidence corroborated her statement, police said in a court document.