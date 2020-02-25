Retired CHP officer’s next court date in sexual assault case postponed to April

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A retired California Highway Patrol officer facing two felony sexual assault charges will next appear in court in April.

A date of April 21 was set Tuesday for Joel Brock’s preliminary hearing, where a judge will determine if the prosecution has presented enough evidence to order Brock to stand trial.

Brock, 59, has pleaded not guilty and is represented by attorney Kyle J. Humphrey.

According to a court document filed by Bakersfield police, a juvenile reported June 5 that Brock gave her alcohol. She said she became intoxicated then vomited and fell asleep.

While she was asleep, the document says, Brock entered the bedroom and sexually assaulted her. DNA evidence corroborates her statement, according to the document.