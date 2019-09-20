Retired CHP officer pleads not guilty to sexually assaulting juvenile

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A retired California Highway Patrol officer pleaded not guilty Friday to two felony charges stemming from allegations he got a juvenile drunk then sexually assaulted her.

Joel Ray Brock, 58, is free on bail and next due in court Nov. 5.

His attorney, Kyle J. Humphrey, said he’s known Brock for 30 years and is confident once he reviews the documents and has scientific testing performed the allegations will be proven false.

According to a probable cause declaration filed by Bakersfield police, a juvenile reported June 5 that Brock gave her alcohol. She said she became intoxicated then vomited and fell asleep.

While she was asleep, the document says, Brock entered the bedroom and sexually assaulted her. DNA evidence corroborates her statement, according to the declaration.

The declaration did not contain the age of the girl.