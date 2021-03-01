Retired CHP officer accused of sexually assaulting juvenile ordered to stand trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A retired California Highway Patrol officer has been ordered to stand trial on charges alleging he sexually assaulted a juvenile.

A Superior Court judge on Monday found prosecutors presented enough evidence to warrant a trial against Joel Brock and set the former officer’s next court hearing for March 11. A trial date will be set at that time.

Brock, 59 at the time charges were filed against him in 2019, has pleaded not guilty.

According to a document filed in court by Bakersfield police, a juvenile on June 5, 2019, reported that Brock gave her alcohol and she became intoxicated and fell asleep. She told police Brock entered the bedroom where she slept and sexually assaulted her.

DNA evidence corroborated her statement, police said in the document.