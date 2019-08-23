Restraining order issued against Matthew Queen regarding new charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The former boyfriend of missing woman Baylee Despot appeared in front of a judge on new charges Thursday.

The charges against Matthew Queen are not related to Despot’s disappearance, or the disappearance of her friend Micah Holsonbake.

According to court documents, Queen allegedly forced a woman into an orchard at gunpoint in January 2018. The documents say she pleaded for her life as Queen threatened her — and that this wasn’t the first time something like this happened.



In court Thursday, a judge issued a restraining order barring Queen from contacting the victim in this case.

Last month, Queen was charged with kidnapping in an unrelated case involving a different victim.

Queen also has multiple pending cases involving charges of being a felon in possession of firearms. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

He has yet to be convicted of any crime in Kern County.