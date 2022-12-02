BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police officers served a search warrant and arrested a prior convicted felon on suspicion of firearms charges, according to the police department.

Officers searched a residence on Bedfordshire Drive on Dec. 2 and arrested a 34-year-old man from Bakersfield, according to the department. The man was arrested on suspicion of charges associated with weapons violations.

According to the department, the suspect is a prior convicted felon and is prohibited of possessing firearms and during the search high-capacity magazines, ammunition and body armor and several prohibited firearms were found.

The suspect was booked into the Kern County Jail, according to the department. He was arrested on suspicions of six felonies, including violent a felon in possession of body armor, possession of an assault rifle and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the county inmate website.

He is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 6, according to the inmate website.