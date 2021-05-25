Residence burglarized in northwest Bakersfield: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying someone who burglarized a home in northwest Bakersfield earlier this month.

The burglary happened at about 3:34 a.m. May 15 in the 2900 block of Colville Avenue, east of Calloway Drive and north of Rosedale Highway.

Police described the burglar as being of unknown gender, 25 to 35 years old, between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall. The person wore glasses, a black sleeveless shirt and blue jean shorts.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or Detective Thomas at 661-326-3513.