Reseda woman accused of carjacking in Kern charged with 3 counts of murder in deaths of children

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Los Angeles prosecutors announced Monday they have charged Liliana Carrillo, accused of carjacking a pickup in Kern, with three counts of murder in the deaths of her young children.

Carrillo, 30, also faces an allegation of using a knife as a dangerous and deadly weapon against her youngest child, Sierra, who was 6 months old, prosecutors said. The other children were Joanna, 3, and Terry, 2.

She’s accused of killing the children April 10 then fleeing the scene, carjacking a pickup in Kern and crashing in Tulare County, where she was taken into custody.

Related Content EXCLUSIVE: Los Angeles woman admits to killing her three children in jailhouse interview

“Our hearts go out to the family of these children who are coping with this tremendous loss,” said District Attorney George Gascon in a news release. “My office has reached out to the survivors to offer trauma-informed services during these incredibly difficult times.”

Last week, Carrillo told 17 News’ Eytan Wallace she drowned her children to protect them from their father, who she alleges was involved in human trafficking.

“I drowned them. I did it as softly, I don’t know how to explain it,” Carrillo told Wallace. “I hugged them. I kissed them. I was apologizing the whole time. I loved my kids.”

Carrillo and the father were involved in a custody dispute and he alleged in court papers she was delusional, according to the Associated Press.

Carrillo remains housed at Lerdo Jail but will likely be extradited to Los Angeles County before her local case progresses any further.