Reports: Woman who experienced seizure in crash that killed 6-year-old son admitted to not taking her epilepsy medication

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — A woman charged with manslaughter in a crash that killed her 6-year-old son failed to take her epilepsy medication and experienced a seizure that caused her to lose control of the vehicle, according to reports.

Breanna Jimenez, 31, also faces three counts of willful cruelty to a child in the Feb. 21 crash that happened on West Tulare Avenue, just east of Poplar Avenue. Two other children, ages 4 and 10, were in the vehicle and suffered moderate injuries.

The two younger children were not in child safety restraints, according to court documents filed by Shafter police.

Investigators found Soto at about 2:43 p.m. in the driver’s seat of a Chevy Silverado that had left the roadway, hit four trees in an almond orchard and overturned, the court filings say. Passenger Jaden Jimenez was taken to Kern Medical, where he was pronounced dead.

He suffered massive head injuries, the documents say.

Jimenez told investigators she’s an epileptic and had not taken her medicine either that morning or the night before. She said the last thing she remembered was picking up food for her children and she had no recollection of anything before or during the crash.

One of the other children said Jimenez was driving “way too fast” at the time of the crash, according to the documents. The child witnessed the seizure and said Jimenez convulsed and her head went back into the driver’s seat.

Jimenez has pleaded not guilty and is next due in court June 9 for a bail review.