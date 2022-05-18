BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When Angel Izona Bowdey arrived at On the Go gas station, a car with two people inside blocked her from pulling up to the pumps. She honked but it didn’t budge.

Bowdey, 24, got out and yelled at the occupants of the Chrysler 200. She told them to move and slammed her hands on the hood.

A woman stepped out of the Chrysler and was handed a gun by the driver. Both then fired at Bowdey, hitting her multiple times, according to newly-released reports filed by sheriff’s investigators in Kern County Superior Court.

As the Chrysler pulled out of the parking lot the passenger window rolled down and two more rounds were fired, investigators say surveillance footage from the gas station shows.

Erica Gonzalez, file image.

Joseph Barker, 20, and Erica Gonzalez, 25, were arrested the night of the May 4 shooting and are charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and assault with a gun. Two handguns were seized.

Investigators said the footage shows multiple children were in a parking lot near the shooting.

Bowdey was still alive when deputies arrived at about 7:25 p.m. at the gas station at 2501 River Blvd. While receiving medical aid, she described the suspects’ car and the driver, the reports say.

An ambulance rushed her to Kern Medical where she underwent surgery for internal bleeding. A bullet had penetrated her liver and kidney, according to the documents.

She was pronounced dead at 10:09 p.m.

Meanwhile, a sheriff’s helicopter located the Chrysler in the area of Oregon and Virginia streets in East Bakersfield, the reports say. The flight crew provided updates to deputies on the ground as two people ran from the car.

Barker was arrested after a short chase, according to the documents.

A woman later identified as Gonzalez was seen entering a silver Ford Fusion on the north side of Oregon Street before hiding in the crawl space of a nearby home, the documents say. Deputies ordered her out and deployed a less-lethal 40mm launcher. Gonzalez eventually showed her hands, crawled out and was taken into custody, according to the reports.

Two guns, one reported stolen, were found in the trunk of the Ford, the reports say.

An investigator began questioning Barker. “We were just chillin’,” he said according to the documents. “Everything just happened.”

He then asked for a lawyer.

Barker and Gonzalez are due back in court May 25. They’re held without bail.