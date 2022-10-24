BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Owed $20,000, Juan Toscano called the debtor to his home and shot him in the head following a brief struggle, he told police.

Earlier, he took the precaution of disconnecting the surveillance camera at his home on Real Road, Toscano said according to court documents.

But he did a poor job of cleaning up. Another resident called police after arriving home to find a large pool of blood in the driveway, the documents say.

Toscano, 34, and three others have pleaded not guilty to murder, kidnapping and other offenses in the Sept. 23 killing of the unidentified person and are eligible for the death penalty.

Another person who was present that night said he arrived at the home with the victim and was held at gunpoint while the man was killed, according to the documents. He told police they had traveled to Bakersfield from the Los Angeles area to buy promethazine, an antihistamine drug.

Edrich Esquer-Rubio, file image.

A body believed to be that of the victim was found Oct. 6 buried in the desert outside of Fort Mohave, Ariz., according to reports, which say several suspects were caught on video purchasing lime, bleach and a shovel from a Walmart in the area.

Although Toscano admitted pulling the trigger, police said evidence including Toscano’s statement indicates Garret Cole, 31, Javier Ontiveros, 25, and Edrich Esquer-Rubio, 21, were involved and helped get rid of the body. The suspects’ cellphone data helped lead investigators to the burial site.

Toscano and the others are held without bail and due back in court Nov. 9.

‘Where’s my money?’

Before confronting the debtor, Toscano called Cole for backup, and Cole brought two others whom Toscano didn’t identify, according to police reports filed in Superior Court. Toscano said everyone went into a detached garage where he kept an ax to scare the debtor.

Garret Cole, file image.

“Where’s my money?” he asked according to the documents.

The debtor got scared and pulled a gun, Toscano told police. He said he and the others rushed him and struggled over the weapon.

He managed to get his hands on the gun and fired at least twice, Toscano said according to the documents. The debtor was hit in the forehead.

Toscano wrapped the body in bedsheets and placed it in an SUV, he told police.

“Toscano stated he ‘blacked out’ during a portion of this incident and could not tell me how the body was transferred away from the residence or where it is currently located,” an investigator wrote in the reports. “Toscano also refused to identify the victim and claimed he did not know any details that could assist in finding out who the victim was or where his body was currently located.”

Detectives interviewed Toscano’s wife, who said Toscano and the others went into the detached garage and a short time later she heard vehicles leaving by the alley, the reports say.

A “panicked” Toscano then entered the house and asked for bleach and other cleaning supplies, she told police. He told her he shot the debtor, she said.

The wife admitted deleting the video surveillance application on her cellphone before police arrived but redownloaded the app and logged in, according to the documents. Detectives viewed video of Toscano “walking frantically” in and out of the living room carrying different items and changing his clothing.

“However, there were no video surveillance clips showing outside the residence in the time frame after the shooting,” an investigator wrote. “Based on the review, it was obvious the video clips had been either deleted or were never recorded.”

During a search of the home and surrounding area, police observed the blood stain in the driveway, found a bloody cloth and $20 bills lying around the property and smelled a strong odor of bleach in a makeshift bedroom inside the garage, the documents say. A minivan parked at the home contained several black plastic bags holding bloody rags, blood-soaked bedsheets, two spent 9mm casings and two pistol magazines, according to the documents.

Another version

Police were contacted by a woman who said she received a call telling her her son was dead after traveling from Los Angeles to Bakersfield to conduct a drug deal and settle a debt, the reports say. A friend of her son told her he was present when the killing occurred, she said.

The SUV the woman said her son rented was found burned the morning of Sept. 25, according to the documents.

Detectives executed a search warrant at the son’s last known residence and found 96 pounds of packaged marijuana and $8,000 in cash, according to the documents. Two people were inside.

One of them identified himself as the man who traveled with the son to conduct the drug deal, the reports say. His name is redacted from the reports.

He told police they rented an SUV and were directed to a home in the 300 block of Real Road and inside a detached garage. Once inside, they met two men he identified through photos as Toscano and Cole, the reports say.

Cole closed the garage door and three masked men carrying assault rifles entered from another door, the man told police. He said Toscano put a gun to the back of his head and threatened to “blow his brains out.”

While Toscano held him at gunpoint, the men with the rifles ordered the debtor to hand over his property, the man said according to the documents. The debtor pulled a gun he had concealed in a satchel and was shot dead, the man said.

The masked men placed the body in the SUV then Toscano ordered the man inside and closed the rear hatch door, he told police.

“[The man] stated he feared he would be killed next, so he immediately climbed over to the backseat and opened the rear passenger door to the BMW and ran southbound in the alley and over several fences to get away,” an investigator wrote.

The man said he hid for 30 minutes before using several Uber rides to get back to L.A.

Police noted in the documents that the man’s statement was “closely corroborated” by other witness statements, video surveillance and forensic evidence.

Getting rid of the body

Police obtained cellphone records placing several of the suspects at the Real Road home at the time the shooting is believed to have occurred early Sept. 23, according to the documents. Two of the suspects’ phones traveled later that morning on southbound Highway 99 then westbound Highway 210 and entered West Covina.

Around 8:30 a.m., the phones left West Covina and traveled through California toward Arizona, the documents say. At 12:15 a.m., the phones of Cole, Esquer-Rubio and a third person whose name is redacted placed them in Fort Mohave, Ariz., the reports say.

They stopped at a Walmart where on Oct. 4 authorities located surveillance video showing the suspects buying a shovel, several bottles of bleach, lime, latex gloves, bath towels, ammonia and other cleaning supplies, according to the documents.

“Based on the circumstances of this case, in addition to the items obtained by the suspects from the Walmart, one can easily deduce that these items are being used in the disposal and cleanup of a dead body,” an investigator wrote.

The body was dug up two days later.