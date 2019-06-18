Reports: Ridgecrest man was in disbelief ‘brutal punch’ killed man outside bar

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Upon police telling him the man he allegedly punched outside a Ridgecrest bar had died, Richard Castleberry reacted with disbelief.

“Come on, man, I didn’t do that,” Castleberry said according to court documents. “He’s okay?”

The sergeant again told Castleberry that Luis Fernando Vargas Quintero, 29, had died after Castleberry hit him.

“I didn’t do that, though,” Castleberry said. “I didn’t kill him.”

He acknowledged hitting Quintero, the newly-released documents say. He said he acted in self-defense.

Witnesses, however, said Quintero never struck or otherwise posed a threat to Castleberry.

Castleberry, 31, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and remains in custody on $1 million bail. He faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

Castleberry was escorted out of Triple T’s Tavern at 117 E. Ridgecrest Blvd. early May 26 shortly before closing, bar employees told police. A security guard said another guard had pointed out Castleberry and called him a “scrapper” who likes to fight.

Later, a bar employee said she and another employee went outside around 1:50 a.m. and saw Castleberry urinating outside the building, according to the documents. They told him he had to go somewhere else, and he became confrontational.

Shortly afterward, Castleberry hit Quintero, who was standing near an employee’s car, the employee told police. She said no words were exchanged between Castleberry and Quintero, and Quintero was “just standing there.”

A security guard told police he’s seen fights while working at the bar, but described the punch Castleberry threw at Quintero as “brutal.”

Quintero fell after being hit and struck the back of his head on the car. He was taken to Ridgecrest Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Castleberry ran but was taken into custody shortly afterward. He’s next due in court July 17.