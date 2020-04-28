Report reveals new information in stabbing attacks against homeless Bakersfield women

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In each of the three attacks, the man approached a homeless woman unprovoked and didn’t utter a word.

Once he drew near, he pulled a knife and repeatedly stabbed his victims with an apparent intent to kill, on two occasions inflicting more than 20 stab wounds, police say in a court document released Tuesday.

All three of the women wounded in the March and April attacks were hospitalized in critical condition but survived. All three told detectives they had no idea why they were targeted.

No motive has been publicly released for the attacks in which Anthony Lee Lewis is charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, but police an interview of Lewis “provided facts that Lewis was the suspect in all three listed cases.”

Lewis has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody on $1 million bail.

The document provides a brief description of each assault.

The first occurred around 10 p.m. on March 14. Officers dispatched to the 500 block of 21st Street found an elderly homeless women suffering from at least 26 stab wounds to her neck and body, with injuries including a punctured lung, the court filing says.

The woman told police she was walking along the street when a man quietly approached her and then stabbed her with a folding pocketknife. She provided a description of her assailant but could give no reason for the assault.

Weeks passed but no suspect was identified.

Then on April 2, police called to the 100 block of Kentucky Street found another homeless woman who had been stabbed, this one with seven wounds to her neck and body and who, like the first victim, also suffered a punctured lung. She gave a description of the man who attacked her, telling detectives he never said a word.

A bystander witnessed the attack and intervened, according to the document. The attacker ran south toward the railroad tracks but wasn’t located.

Nearly two more weeks passed without an arrest or suspect identification.

Then came the night of April 14.

This time, the woman suffered at least 20 stab wounds to her neck and body in an assault that occurred in the 900 block of 19th Street, the filing says. As with the first two assaults, the victim was homeless and no words were exchanged between her and her assailant.

Investigators, however, received a break in the case: the man was captured on surveillance video.

Police released images to the public showing a black male wearing a black Reebok hooded sweatshirt, black face mask, dark-colored pants, bright green gloves and blue Vans-style shoes. The video shows he was following the victim prior to the attack, according to the filing.

Two days later, officers conducting surveillance in the Mill Creek Park area noticed a man wearing the same type of clothing as seen on the surveillance video. Police said it appeared he was following a woman who was walking alone.

Officers stopped the man, whom they identified as Lewis, and found him in possession of a knife. They questioned him and received information linking him to the three assaults, the filing says.

Lewis is next due in court June 3.