BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After backing into a vehicle parked outside Superior Grocers, Demetrius Ford offered to pay $80 for the damage, claiming that’s all he had, a witness said.

As Ford and a male passenger walked away, the owner of the other vehicle used his cellphone to photograph them, leading them to rush him and sparking a fight involving several grocery store employees, one armed with a tire iron, according to police reports.

Surveillance video captured Ford punch Juan Carlos Urvina once, say the reports filed in Superior Court. The 54-year-old Urvina, a store employee, fell backward and hit his head then remained motionless.

Urvina suffered a skull fracture and died a day after the fight, which happened around midnight on New Year’s Day at the Union Avenue store.

Ford, 29 at the time, was arrested on suspicion of murder days later but released after the District Attorney’s office requested further investigation. In June, he was charged with three felonies, including voluntary manslaughter.

Court and booking records showed Ford was not in custody as of Tuesday morning and no hearings were scheduled.

When questioned following his Jan. 6 arrest, Ford said the fight happened fast and blamed it on someone “talking s—,” according to court documents. He told police he was intoxicated at the time.

Before Ford was told about the death, a detective asked if he cared that anyone was hurt. Ford responded, “I’m not about to care about anybody if we in a fight,” according to the reports.