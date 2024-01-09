BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation has been launched after there were reports of people stealing items from a stopped train on Tuesday.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called out to the railroad tracks in the area of Baker Street and East Truxtun Avenue just before 2 p.m. to investigate the reports of theft.

Video from the scene showed there were many yellow plastic storage boxes littering the tracks in the area.

BPD said BNSF railway is investigating this case. No other information about the incident was available.