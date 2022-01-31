Reports: Man says he shot at neighbor for bothering dog, blew up trailer to keep it from ex

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Spite may have ignited the explosion that destroyed Jerald Lowrimore’s trailer in north Bakersfield.

Lowrimore told police he’d been planning to blow up the trailer for five years. Although he hadn’t seen his ex-wife in two decades, he wasn’t taking any chances the trailer would fall into her hands, he said according to court documents.

Inside the trailer was a safe containing almost $12,000, the reports say.

That may not have been the real reason behind the fire, though. Lowrimore also told an investigator he accidentally set the blaze.

The 82-year-old had an eventful day Jan. 9.

He’s accused not only of burning his trailer, but also shooting at a neighbor he says was bothering his dog, according to the documents. Lowrimore is in custody on $800,000 bail on charges including attempted murder and arson.

He’s due back in court Wednesday.

Police were called to a trailer park on K Street the morning of Jan. 9 where they learned an elderly man, possibly with dementia, had fired at a neighbor, say redacted police reports filed in Superior Court. The neighbor was not hit.

Officers were directed to Lowrimore’s trailer. They ordered him out.

An elderly man left the trailer, tossed a revolver, then went back inside, according to the filings.

Moments later, an explosion rocked the trailer, police said in the documents. It quickly became engulfed in smoke and flame. Two people in a neighboring trailer got out safely, as did an elderly woman whose trailer east of Lowrimore’s sustained damage.

An officer walked to a driveway leading to the back of Lowrimore’s trailer and stopped a man who identified himself as “Jerald,” the documents say. He was taken into custody without incident.

Multiple witnesses told police Lowrimore argued with a neighbor and pulled a foot-long sheathed “buck knife.” Then he entered his trailer and came back out holding a .22-caliber revolver which he fired multiple times, the documents say.

Questioned by police, Lowrimore said he had intended to kill his neighbor and was upset he missed, according to the documents. He said the man had been messing with his dog.

Lowrimore said the explosion was intentional.

“Lowrimore also stated he has been planning on blowing his trailer up for 5 years now and he intentionally did it today using gasoline, diesel fuel, 90% rubbing alcohol, and he turned on the gas from his wall heater in the trailer,” an investigator wrote. “Lowrimore stated he stood in the doorway of his residence and turned on the lighter at which point the fire began.”

The fire was not intended to harm officers but to destroy the trailer so his ex-wife wouldn’t get it, Lowrimore said according to the documents. He told police he didn’t suffer from mental health or medical conditions.

Later, Lowrimore said he accidentally lit a bottle containing alcohol and gasoline that he intended to use on the neighbor, the filings say.

The only apparent victim of the fire was Lowrimore’s dog, a pit bull mix he said he forgot was in the trailer, the filings say. The dog suffered serious burns. It’s unclear from the documents whether it survived.

While at the scene, police were approached by a man who identified himself as a friend of Lowrimore who said a large amount of money was kept in the trailer. The structure was almost entirely burned, but officers found a small safe containing DMV documents, a brown wallet and $11,855 in cash, according to the filings.

The items were seized for safekeeping and booked into the Bakersfield Police Department.

Despite his arrest and the loss of his home, Lowrimore indicated he was still angry at his neighbor.

Police brought the other man over to positively identify Lowrimore as the man who shot at him. The reports say Lowrimore told the witness, “I’ll get you next time.”