Reports: Man said he beat other man to death for mistreating women

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with murder in the beating death of another man told police he used a large stick to hit the man in the head for forcing women to work as prostitutes and controlling them with drugs, court documents say.

Jesus Reyes, 35, admitted to repeatedly hitting the other man with a 5-foot branch Sept. 9 near Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in the 600 block of East California Avenue, according to reports filed in court by Bakersfield police.

Reyes also admitted to using methamphetamine, but said he only uses a small amount and last took the drug two days before the assault, according to the documents.

The other man, whose name has not been released, suffered a skull fracture, bleeding on the brain and a broken jaw, documents said. He died two days after the assault.

Reyes told police he has long known the other man. He said the man, described as using a wheelchair, assaulted him 35 years ago. He said the man usually has knives on him.

On Sept. 9, Reyes said, he witnessed the man punch a woman near the church and he became upset. He said he hit the man four times with the stick — in the legs, arm and on the head, the documents say. When he was done, he threw the stick in an alley.

Multiple people witnessed the attack. A woman described a man later identified as Reyes as holding a “humongous stick,” according to the documents.

Reyes has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and is next due in court Oct. 1. He’s held on $500,000 bail.