Reports: Man confessed to throwing baby who suffered skull fracture and bleeding on the brain

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There were complications with the birth of Hazem Alsharif’s son. His wife nearly died, and the newborn spent two months in the hospital.

Added to that were money issues and arguments with his wife’s family, plus days at a time away from home in his job as a trucker.

On Jan. 24, Alsharif returned home tired and just wanted to sleep, according to court documents. His son woke him up with his crying.

Alsharif, 35, told police he held the baby upside down behind his back, gripping the boy’s legs as he swung forward and down and threw him at a couch. The child’s head struck a wooden portion under the couch armrest, he said in the documents.

“Hazem Alsharif said it was a rough four or five months and he was stressed out and he just snapped,” a detective wrote in the documents.

The baby suffered serious injuries but survived.

Charged last month with attempted murder, torture and willful cruelty to a child, Alsharif faces a life term in prison if convicted. He’s held on $1.1 million bail.

The baby, whose name is redacted in the documents, suffered a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain.

The child also had partially healed rib fractures on both sides of his body, injuries that may have occurred during a prior incident where Alsharif admitted shaking the boy, the reports say.

Questioned by police shortly after the January incident, Alsharif said he was holding the child and accidentally dropped him when he bent over to pick up his cellphone. Later, he said he accidentally knocked a lamp over that hit the boy in the head, the documents say.

Pressed repeatedly to be truthful during another interview on Sept. 11, Alsharif eventually told investigators he threw the child.

He told detectives he’s responsible for what happened. He said he felt relieved at telling the truth, and he believed God would forgive him, according to the documents.

Alsharif has pleaded not guilty and is next due in court Oct. 24.