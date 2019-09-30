Reports: Man charged in double homicide said he decided to kill ‘everyone’ after gun accidentally fired

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of a woman and her brother told police his gun accidentally fired as he held it to the head of one of the victims.

But once the gun went off, Moris Gilmete said, he decided to shoot “everyone” because he couldn’t get in worse trouble than he already faced, according to his statement to investigators contained in court documents. He said he fired three or four times then looked for more bullets to kill the rest of his “enemies.”

Gilmete, 39, is scheduled to be formally arraigned Wednesday and is being held without bail in the deaths of Louise and Carlos Abraham.

Witnesses identified Gilmete in the documents as the husband or ex-husband of 34-year-old Louise Abraham.

The shooting occurred early Sept. 23 at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Union Avenue. Officers arrived to find the Abrahams suffering from gunshot wounds, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Gilmete fled the complex in a pickup, accelerating to 75 mph on northbound Union Avenue as police chased him, according to the documents. He ran two red lights between Union Avenue and California Avenue, and turned east onto Monterey Street, where he slowed for a short distance before accelerating onto Highway 178.

Traveling east, Gilmete increased his speed to 85 mph. He exited the highway at the Oswell Street off-ramp, which was closed for construction.

Construction workers scrambled out of the way of Gilmete’s pickup as it drove onto the ramp and crashed into another pickup parked on the right shoulder, according to the documents.

Police took him into custody and found a revolver inside his pickup.

Gilmete told police he had been drinking vodka since 9 a.m. the day before and believed he had been shooting at his neighbors, according to the documents. He said he did not remember shooting Louise and Carlos Abraham, 20.

Louise Abraham’s three children — ages 6, 8 and 10 — were present during the shooting but were not injured.