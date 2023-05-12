BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 20-year-old man admitted contacting females through Instagram and threatening to post nude images taken when they were underage unless they sent him more explicit images or gifts, according to newly-released court documents.

One alleged victim — now an adult — gave Walter Gray Jr. a $25 gift card to stop him from posting the photos, according to documents filed in court by Bakersfield police. Gray then sent the photos to others to help with their own extortion schemes, police said.

Arrested last week, Gray has pleaded not guilty to extortion, attempted extortion, contacting a minor to commit a sex act and possession of child pornography. He admitted to engaging in a sex act with a 15- or-16-year-old when he was 19, according to the documents.

Gray is being held on $200,000 bail and is due back in court May 19.

An investigation began last year when a girl contacted police and said someone on Instagram was harassing her. Police eventually linked the account to Gray and found more alleged victims.

On May 5, investigators served a warrant at Gray’s home on Madison Street, east of Union Avenue and south of Highway 58, reports say. They took him into custody without incident and seized a cellphone and Android Tablet.

Taken to police headquarters, Gray admitted possessing images of the alleged victims from when they were minors and provided details of the “sextortion” scheme, according to the documents. A search of court records showed no prior cases filed against him.