The suspect's family replaced truck parts, went to Disneyland in the days following the crash, reports say.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hiding the red pickup authorities say struck and fatally injured a 16-year-old boy was a family affair, according to newly-released court documents.

Juan Rodelas Ortega, the alleged driver of the pickup that hit Angel Berumen on Jan. 25 and left the scene, later discussed with his family what he should do, the documents say. His wife and daughter urged him to turn himself in.

But Ortega was concerned he could face a decade or more in prison, the documents say. He worried over who would care for his family.

They decided their best option was to get rid of the truck, according to statements made by Ortega’s son-in-law, Osbaldo Ortega, to California Highway Patrol investigators.

They bought replacement parts out of town, the filings say. A grille was purchased from Visalia and a hood from Modesto. Osbaldo Ortega told sellers he was from Shafter or Delano to avoid suspicion, according to the documents.

Osbaldo Ortega spent an entire day placing a vinyl wrap over the truck to change its appearance, he told investigators.

The family was so stressed they took a break the next day.

“The whole family went to Disneyland on Sunday,” an investigator wrote in the documents. “Osbaldo Ortega related it was tough times for the family.”

It was about to get tougher.

Through surveillance video and tips from the public, investigators had been watching the Ortega family’s home on Greenwood Drive. They served a search warrant Feb. 3 and made multiple arrests.

In total, five people were charged.

Juan Ortega, 48, is charged with hit and run causing death or permanent serious injury and conspiracy. Osbaldo Ortega, 22, is charged with conspiracy and being an accessory after the fact.

Juan Ortega’s wife, Liliana Cid Rojas, 49, and daughter, Anahy Gisselle Rodelas, 22, are both charged with conspiracy and being an accessory after the fact. Cid Rojas gave Osbaldo Ortega money for truck parts and the vinyl wrap, the documents say.

Osbaldo Ortega’s father, Juan Quintero-Ramirez, is also charged with conspiracy and being an accessory after the fact. It’s alleged the truck was moved to Quintero-Ramirez’s home on Boswellia Drive.

Juan Quintero-Ramirez knew the truck had been in a crash and had hit someone, the filings say.

Juan Ortega told investigators he felt bad about what happened. He said something hit his truck but he wasn’t sure what it was and didn’t notice damage to the vehicle until he got home, the filings say.

Asked what he did next, Juan Ortega said “that’s when the difficult road began” and requested an attorney, according to the documents.

During her interview, Cid Rojas said her husband believed he hit a homeless person who came out of nowhere, the filings say. She said he returned home.

“She then drove her husband to work and they drove by the scene of the accident to call someone but saw that a bus had stopped at the scene,” an investigator wrote.

When her husband returned home from work he checked the news and learned he had hit a “kid,” Cid Rojas said according to the documents.

Investigators say surveillance video shows Berumen skateboard along the south edge of Niles Street as he approaches Valencia Drive at 6:16 a.m. He passes Valencia Drive while a car approaches Niles Street from southbound Valencia Drive.

The car stops for a red light and a pickup stops behind it, according to the filings. The two vehicles then turn east onto Niles Street.

The car heads toward Brentwood Drive and the footage shows its brake lights activate, according to the filings. The pickup veers to the left of the car and into the fast lane of Niles Street. It passes the car and then its brake lights activate.

The truck stops seconds later and remains stopped about 40 seconds.

“While stopped, a person or object passes around the rear of the suspect vehicle multiple times,” an investigator wrote. “An uninvolved vehicle starts to approach on eastbound Niles Street from Valencia Drive, and the pickup flees southbound on Park Drive.”

The pickup is later seen approaching the Ortega home on Greenwood Drive, the documents say. A Lexus backs out of the driveway and the truck pulls in and enters the garage.

The next hearing in the case is May 11.