Reports: Cellphone records, bullet match led to arrest of man in Caliente killing

CALIENTE, Calif. (KGET) — The bullets found in the body of a Caliente man shot dead in December and the bullets located in the garage of Michael Pinon were determined to be fired from the same firearm, investigators said in court documents that became available Friday.

Pinon, 37, was also in frequent phone contact with the shooting victim, Marcos Munoz, 38, until Dec. 9, the documents say.

Pinon then stopped calling him, but multiple other people continued to call Munoz until his body was located Dec. 18 in the area of Bena Road, west of Caliente Bodfish Road.

“I found this to be significant because (Munoz) was not reported missing yet, and had not been found dead yet,” an investigator wrote in the documents. “I believe Pinon had knowledge of, or was involved in (Munoz’s) death, due to the lack of cellular phone communication between them.”

Prosecutors charged Pinon with first-degree murder on May 9. He’d been in custody since March 4 in connection with another case in which he’s charged with assault with a firearm on a person and shooting at an occupied motor vehicle.

Pinon is next due in court on the murder charge Aug. 5.