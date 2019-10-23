Reports: Bakersfield man raped woman then asked her on a date

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man suspected of forcing a woman into his car and raping her after she left a downtown bar asked her on a date afterward, according to court documents.

The woman, hoping police would be able to trace the man’s phone, gave him her number. He messaged her soon afterward, and police arrested him the next day.

Hernan Uriel Davalos, 22, has pleaded not guilty to rape and kidnapping charges and is held on $500,000 bail. He’s next due in court Nov. 15.

Davalos admitted to raping the woman in a pretext phone call recorded by police, the documents say.

The woman, under the direction of detectives, asked Davalos questions regarding his actions the early morning of Oct. 6, when he drove her to a field in southwest Bakersfield.

She asked if he forced himself on her. He responded, “Well, in a way I feel that maybe in a way I did a little because you didn’t want to and yes, I did force you, a little,” according to the documents.

He also acknowledged that she hit him three times during the incident, and that when he first saw her walking in downtown Bakersfield “she was drunk, she was falling, and she didn’t know anything,” according to the documents.

They made plans to meet later at a motel on Oak Street. Police arrested Davalos at the motel.

The woman told detectives the events leading to her encounter with Davalos began when she left the Padre Hotel between midnight and 1 a.m. She had arrived with her boyfriend, but they argued and she was unable to find him when she decided to leave.

She had walked for about 15 minutes when a man — whom she later identified in a photo lineup as Davalos — approached her at the Highway 99 overpass at Truxtun Avenue. He forced her into his vehicle despite her protests, she said, and told her he would take her home.

Instead, Davalos drove her to a field in the area of Gosford Road and Panama Lane, the woman told police. He stopped the car and said he was going to teach her a lesson.

He got her out of the vehicle and removed her shirt, according to her statement in the documents. She said she tried to run away, but he chased and caught her then raped her, the documents say.

They got back in the car, and the woman gave Davalos directions to a location near her apartment. When they arrived there, the woman said, Davalos asked for her number and said he’d like to take her on a date.

He added her on the WhatsApp application and sent her a message soon afterward, the documents say.