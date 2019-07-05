Reports: Anger over affair was motive for Highway 99 shooting that injured two

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — Jesus Rojo Lopez pulled up alongside and fired into a car on Highway 99 because one of its occupants had an affair with his wife, court documents say he told detectives.

The single round fired by Rojo Lopez entered a Mercury Grand Marquis where it struck driver Jesus Rodriguez Cruz, 32, in the face and also hit passenger Guadalupe Leon, 45, in the arm, according to documents and the California Highway Patrol.

The shooting occurred around 5:30 a.m. June 27 on Highway 99 near Sherwood Avenue.

The Marquis swerved in and out of traffic lanes and eventually stopped on the right shoulder as Cruz slumped over after being shot and Leon grabbed the wheel and tried to steer, the documents say. Rojo Lopez sped off in his black Toyota Camry.

One of the injured men texted his wife immediately after being shot. The message said, “It was Jesus Astolfo, we had problems, his woman,” according to the documents.

Rojo Lopez’s middle name is Astolfo.

Rojo Lopez, 24, later showed up at Delano police headquarters upon hearing authorities were looking for him. He at first denied involvement in the shooting.

Later, however, after showing investigators where he buried a gun and cellphone in a vineyard, Rojo Lopez changed his story.

He told detectives he was upset his wife had been unfaithful with one of the wounded men. The man had been a family friend, and he felt betrayed, the documents say he told investigators.

Rojo Lopez said he waited in his car with the lights off the early morning of June 27 at a car wash on Cecil Avenue near Dover Place, the documents say. He watched Cruz drive by in the Marquis and followed him.

After the shooting, he told detectives, he drove to work at the vineyard and hid the cellphone and pistol.

Rojo Lopez is charged with attempted murder, among other charges. He’s due in court Monday.