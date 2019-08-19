Report: Tehachapi man’s Facebook posts appeared to indicate he would shoot up local Walmart

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A court document that became available Monday describes two Facebook posts that have landed a Tehachapi man in jail on allegations he threatened a shooting at a local Walmart.

Police say in the document a local resident alerted them to a post Aug. 11 on the Facebook page of “Kevyn Caution” that said, “Tehachapi did just get a new shooting range, when I finish Pokemon but realize I have to go shoot people on my local Walmart.”

Another post, left three hours earlier, showed a boy holding an AR-15 rifle with a scope and 30-round magazine, according to the court filing.

Police said the posts appeared to indicate “Kevyn Caution” — whose real name was determined to be Kevyn Arnold Devereaux — was going to commit a shooting at the new Walmart in Tehachapi.

Officers contacted Devereaux’s place of employment and family members, and Devereaux showed up at the Tehachapi Police Department upon hearing police were looking for him, the document says.

“Kevyn admitted to making the posts and stated when asked, he knew that people that saw the posts might think there was going to be a shooting at the Tehachapi Walmart,” the document says. “He said he was not serious and did not own any weapons and said he was only messing around.”

Devereaux, 29, also said he was aware of recent mass shootings, including one at a Walmart in Texas, according to the filing.

A search warrant served at Devereaux’s apartment, which he shares with a roommate, turned up the following, according to the document: a .45-caliber pistol; 7.62-caliber bolt action rifle; .30-30-caliber rifle; .223-caliber assault rifle; .40-caliber pistol; green ammunition can containing a “large quantity” of .45-caliber rounds, one box of .223-caliber rounds and miscellaneous ammunition; ballistic vest body armor; 15 rounds of .40-caliber ammunition in a plastic ammunition holder; pistol magazine with nine .40-caliber rounds; and a rifle magazine loaded with 10 rounds of .223-caliber ammunition.

Devereaux is due in court Aug. 26 in Mojave to be formally arraigned on two felony threat charges.