Report: Arson suspect said he sprayed cigarettes with alcohol mixture before tossing them into dry brush

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with six counts of arson told investigators he sprayed cigarettes with an alcohol mixture before tossing them lit into dry brush and vegetation, according to a court document.

Investigators tested the mixture and determined it was an ignitable fluid, the document says.

Steven Reddig, 57, is believed to have set three fires on Sept. 12 in Tehachapi and another three on Sept. 13, according to a probable cause declaration filed by Kern County Fire Department arson investigators. The largest blaze burned near the railroad tracks at Highway 58 and Tucker Road.

Surveillance video from Edison School District captured a white F-150 pickup pull up to dry grass the morning of Sept. 13 in the 700 block of Edison Road shortly before one of the fires ignited, according to the document.

The truck matched the description of the suspect vehicle at three of the blazes. Investigators later found Reddig in a white F-150 at Edison Highway and Towerline Road, according to the declaration.

He agreed to be interviewed.

When questioned, Reddig admitted to spraying cigarettes with a mixture of alcohol and water before throwing them into dry brush.

“Reddig knew the danger of what he did and did this on purpose to start these fires at all six fire locations.” arresting officer Greg Ochoa wrote in the declaration.

Reddig is scheduled to be formally arraigned Oct. 16.