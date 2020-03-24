Remains found last year identified as those of missing Sacramento man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities have confirmed that human remains found year near Lost Hills are those of a Sacramento man who went missing in 2018.

According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, remains found on May 26 and Sept. 28 in the rural Lost Hills area have been positively identified as those of 27-year-old Ryan Grable. The cause of death is Partial Adult Human Skeleton Without Evidence of Antemortem Trauma. The manner of death is still being determined.

Grable was last heard from when he called dispatchers May 22, 2018 and said he was following a vehicle that had been following him while heading toward Corona, according to the San Mateo County/San Francisco-Bay Area Missing Persons Facebook page.

Grable’s cellphone and other belongings were located inside his abandoned car near where the skeletal remains were found a year later.