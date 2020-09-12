Registered dental assistant pleads no contest to insurance fraud

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who worked as a dental assistant has pleaded no contest to falsifying insurance claims where she received $2,140 in payouts.

Maria Uranday, 40, entered no contest pleas on Thursday to a single count each of grand theft and preparing a false insurance claim, court records show. Eleven other counts were dismissed.

She was sentenced to three years’ probation, and is due back in court in March to show proof she completed community service.

The Department of Insurance has said Uranday “used her inside knowledge gained from working at a dental practice to submit four fraudulent insurance claims to AFLAC in 2017 for procedures she or her family members never had performed.” Each claim had fraudulent documentation and used the personal identifying information of Uranday’s former employer.