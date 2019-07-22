Records from three law enforcement agencies ordered released to defense counsel in Wendy Howard case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Subpoenaed records from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Tehachapi Police Department and Ventura County Sheriff’s Office were ordered released Monday to the attorney representing a Tehachapi woman charged with murder in her ex’s death.

The information the documents contain was not disclosed in court, and Judge David Zulfa issued an order barring the records from being disseminated to “outside sources.”

A gag order has been issued in the case. Tony Lidgett, the attorney representing Wendy Howard, said afterward he could not comment.

Also Monday, Zulfa granted a request by Lidgett to allow Howard to wear street clothes instead of jail-issued clothing at her preliminary hearing July 30.

Howard, 50, told investigators she shot and killed Kelly Rees Pitts, 57, outside her home June 5 during an argument in which she confronted him about his alleged molestation of her teenage daughter, according to court documents.

During the argument, Pitts drove his quad toward her and ran over her foot, she said in the documents. She said she felt threatened, and pulled a handgun from her waistband and shot him.

Pitts suffered a gunshot wound to the center of his upper chest, another through the center of his neck and a bullet graze to his cheek, according to the documents.

Howard told police Pitts had previously been charged with seven felonies in Ventura County for allegedly trying to rape and kill her, but the charges were dismissed.

In 2006, Howard filed a restraining order against Pitts in which she alleged he abused her. The order, to remain in effect five years, was granted, with the court finding “acts of violence have occurred,” according to the document.

As with prior hearings, a group of family and friends of Howard chanted “free Wendy Howard” and “justice for Wendy” outside the courthouse both before and after the proceedings.

Howard is next due in court July 29.