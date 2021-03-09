Recent Bakersfield Police Department investigations lead to seizure of drugs, 41 guns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last week, Bakersfield Police executed multiple search warrants that led to the seizure of drugs, guns and stolen property. In a release, BPD said these efforts are “part of the ongoing efforts to proactively disrupt and impact the cycle of gang and gun violence affecting the community.”

On March 5 at Just before 8 p.m., officers executed a search warrant in the 3300 block of Panama Street regarding an illegal gambling establishment. During a search, officers located electronic gambling devices, a loaded firearm and methamphetamine.

On March 6, at about 11:20 p.m., BPD executed a search warrant in the 2300 block of Fruitvale Avenue regarding a narcotics and firearm investigation. Forty-one illegally possessed firearms, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms were seized. Several of the guns were discovered to be stolen property. Joseph Vasquez, 24, of Bakersfield was arrested for possession of controlled substances for sales and possession of stolen property.

A few hours later, at around 1:48 a.m., BPD conducted a vehicle code enforcement stop in the 900 block of Flower Street. Officers observed one of the subjects in possession of a firearm. Alexander Madera, 35, of Bakersfield was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with a destroyed serial number and other associated weapon violations.

If you have any information regarding these investigations please call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.